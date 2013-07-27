Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: Maria Bamford, 'Lunches With Orson' And '& Sons'

Published July 27, 2013 at 9:00 AM EDT
Henry Jaglom was a close friend of Orson Welles' and co-starred in <em>Someone To Love, </em>in which Welles made his final film appearance.
Henry Jaglom was a close friend of Orson Welles' and co-starred in <em>Someone To Love, </em>in which Welles made his final film appearance.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Maria Bamford: A Seriously Funny Comedian:The comedian's routines tackle some of the really serious problems she has: OCD, bipolar disorder, suicidal thoughts. But you have to laugh, because she's that funny. Bamford talks to Terry Gross about her parents and her Web-only programs.

'My Lunches With Orson' Puts You At The Table With Welles: For years, there were rumors that filmmaker Henry Jaglom had taped hours of his conversations with Orson Welles but that the tapes had been lost. They weren't. Now the transcripts have been released in a new book, edited and introduced by Peter Biskind.

A Reclusive Novelist Reckons With His Legacy '& Sons': In a new novel, David Gilbert tells the story of a famous, aging writer whose children do not feel as warmly toward him as his readers do. Gilbert wrote the book as his own father was getting older and his son was approaching his teen years.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Maria Bamford: A Seriously Funny Comedian

  • 'My Lunches With Orson' Puts You At The Table With Welles

  • A Reclusive Novelist Reckons With His Legacy '& Sons'

    • Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.