London Marks One-Year Anniversary Of The Olympics

A new poll shows two-thirds of UK residents believe the country got its money’s worth from the Olympics, even though the $13 billion cost was three times the original budget.

London is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the games this weekend with a big international track and field meet in the Olympic Stadium, featuring Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

The BBC’s Alex Capstick looks at the legacy of the London Olympics.

Reporter:

Alex Capstick, reporter for the BBC. He tweets @Cappo61.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.