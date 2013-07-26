Bringing The World Home To You

London Marks One-Year Anniversary Of The Olympics

Published July 26, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
Inside the London Olympic Stadium in April 2012. (jeffowenphotos/Wikimedia Commons)
A new poll shows two-thirds of UK residents believe the country got its money’s worth from the Olympics, even though the $13 billion cost was three times the original budget.

London is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the games this weekend with a big international track and field meet in the Olympic Stadium, featuring Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

The BBC’s Alex Capstick looks at the legacy of the London Olympics.

Reporter:

