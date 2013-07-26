A-Rod Wants To Play, Yankees Refuse
Alex Rodriguez, still recovering from an injury, issued a statement early yesterday asking to be activated for Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Yankees declined.
When asked by WFAN radio if he still trust the Yankees, A-Rod said, “You know, I’d rather not get into that.”
NPR’s Mike Pesca joins us to explain what’s going on off the baseball diamond.
Guest
- Mike Pesca, correspondent for NPR. He tweets @pescami.
