Award-Winning Novel On Asian American Artists

Published July 25, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT

In “The Collective,” writer Don Lee tells the story of three Asian Americans who meet at college and eventually form an artists’ collective in Cambridge, Mass.

The novel is a meditation on friendship and what it means to be Asian and an artist in the United States.

The book won the 2013 Asian/Pacific American Award for literature. It came out in paperback this month and we revisit our July 2012 conversation with Don Lee.

