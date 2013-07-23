Bringing The World Home To You

Women Not Just On The Sidelines In Summer Film

Published July 23, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
Actress Lili Taylor is one of the stars in "The Conjuring." (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Conjuring” rules at the box office. The haunted house thriller pulled in more than $41 million in its opening weekend.

Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr finds the movie intriguing.

Ty Burr Also Recommends“Before Midnight

Frances Ha

20 Feet From Stardom

Blue Jasmine

“It’s a women’s melodrama disguised as a haunted house movie,” Burr told Here & Now. “And the men kind of stand around on the sides and watch what goes on.”

Burr says women have been playing much more varied and interesting roles than the sidekicks usually found in summer fare.

Examples include “Pacific Rim, “The Heat” and “Only God Forgives.”

