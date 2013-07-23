More Latinos Read All About It In English
A growing share of Latinos in the U.S. are getting their news in English.
New survey results released Tuesday by the Pew Hispanic Center show that 82 percent of Latino adults, up from 78 percent in 2006, use some form of English-language news media.
At the same time, fewer Latino adults — now at 68 percent, down from 78 percent in 2006 — are consuming news from Spanish-language TV, print, radio and online outlets.
The trends, researchers say, are the result of changing demographics within the Latino community. The Pew report attributes the shift to four demographic trends:
Almost a third of Latinos get their news in English only. That's up from 22 percent in 2006. The share of Spanish-only news consumers is down to 18 percent. (You can get more into the numbers in the full report.)
For Spanish-language media, though, it's not all bad news. The report points out that while there is a lower share of Latinos consuming Spanish-language media, there are now a record number of Latinos, 35 million, who speak Spanish at home.
