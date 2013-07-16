Britain Anticipates Royal Baby

Bookies are taking bets on the future King or Queen of England: gender, weight, name — even future university and profession.

They’ve hauled in $1.5 million — a record for a non-sports event.

Memorabilia has hit the shelves too — “I love Aunt Pippa” bibs, the “baby duo” pink and blue nail polish kits, “royal baby” cookie tins.

Peter Hunt, the BBC’s royal correspondent, joins us from St. Mary’s Hospital in London where Duchess Kate is expected to give birth.

Guest

Peter Hunt,diplomatic and royal correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @BBCPeterHunt.

