Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Does Wikipedia Work?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 12, 2013 at 9:50 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Collaborate.

About Jimmy Wales' TEDTalk

Founder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales recalls how he assembled "a ragtag band of volunteers," gave them tools for collaborating to create a self-organizing, self-correcting, never-finished online encyclopedia.

About Jimmy Wales

Jimmy Wales is one of the founders of Wikipedia, the self-organizing, self-correcting online encyclopedia anyone can edit. After Wikipedia's launch in 2001, it became one of the most used repositories of knowledge on the planet, with more than one million articles in English and hundreds of thousands in dozens of other languages, all freely available.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff