Australian Rocker Mia Dyson Builds U.S. Fanbase

Australian rocker Mia Dyson got the break of her career when she was taken on by former Eurythmics star Dave Stewart’s production company.

But after he started to market her as a bi-gender musician named “Boy,” she rebelled and went out on her own.

Mia Dyson has now released a new album “The Moment.” Here & Now producer Emiko Tamagawa caught up with Mia on tour.

“This record is the result of that three year period of moving here, struggling, then going with Dave Stewart, then it all falling apart,” Dyson said.

Guest:

Mia Dyson, Australian singer and musician.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.