Citizen Journalist Killed In Syria

Fidaa al-Baali was a trusted source for international journalists. He used his video camera to document the Syrian war and anti-government protests. Baali died last Friday.

We talk about his contributions, and have an update of the continuing upheaval in his country.

New York Times “Even as the Syrian war took bigger and bigger bites out of his life, Fidaa al-Baali never stopped trying to document the conflict — not when his brother, a rebel fighter, died in battle; not when security officials, trying to pressure him, arrested his father; not even when the rebel battalion he was embedded with unleashed a mortar attack that killed his fiancée.”

Anne Barnard, Beirut bureau chief for The New York Times. She tweets @ABarnardNYT.

