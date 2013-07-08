Bringing The World Home To You

Fears Of Civil War In Egypt After 'Massacre'

Published July 8, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
An Egyptian man cries outside a morgue after carrying the corpse of his brother killed near the Republican Guard building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 8, 2013. (Manu Brabo/AP)
An Egyptian man cries outside a morgue after carrying the corpse of his brother killed near the Republican Guard building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 8, 2013. (Manu Brabo/AP)

The only Islamist group to join the military in deposing the elected government of Mohammed Morsi says it will withdraw its support for the transition plan in response to what it calls a “massacre” of pro-Morsi supporters.

Egypt’s state news agency says at least 51 civilians are dead and over 400 injured after the Egyptian army opened fire on hundreds of Islamists who had been holding a sit-in outside the offices of the Republican Guard in Cairo.

The protesters were demanding that the army reinstate Mohammed Morsi to the presidency.

There are conflicting reports on what happened — government officials are saying that they came under attack first, Morsi supporters are claiming the shooting was unprovoked.

It’s the highest death toll since protesters started gathering to demand the ouster of Mohammed Morsi, and it’s raising fears that the country may descend into civil war.

Guest:

  • Rana Jawad, correspondent for the BBC, reporting from Cairo.

