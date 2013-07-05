58 MRI's And Counting -- A Neuroscientist Maps His Own Brain

It seems like a simple question: how does the human brain change over the course of a year? It turns out, we know remarkably little about that. But one scientist at the University of Texas in Austin is trying to answer that question—and to do it, he’s had to take a pretty unusual approach — getting frequent MRI’s of his brain.

Reporter:

Matt Largey from KUT in Austin and Here & Now Contributors Network

