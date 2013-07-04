Where The Mask Seen In Global Protests Is Made

Remember the mask from protests here ...

Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images / <strong><a href="http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2012/06/11/154750736/has-occupy-crashed-or-just-begun">New York</a>:</strong> A young man with an Anonymous mask marches with Occupy Wall Street protesters on Nov. 11, 2011, at Zuccotti Park in New York.

... here ...

/ AP / <strong><a href="http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2012/11/23/165765488/egyptians-take-to-the-streets-after-president-expands-powers">Alexandria, Egypt</a>:</strong> A masked protester poses with a tear gas canister in front of a burning vehicle during clashes between opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Islamist supporters on Dec. 21, 2012.

... and here?

Amine Landoulsi / AP / <strong><a href="http://menasolidaritynetwork.com/2012/05/02/tunisia-thousands-fill-streets-to-celebrate-may-day/">Tunis, Tunisia</a>:</strong> A man wears an Anonymous mask during a May Day rally on May 1.

Turns out some of those used here ...

Chsitophe Simon / AFP/Getty Images / <strong><a href="http://www.npr.org/blogs/parallels/2013/06/18/193101142/with-inspiration-from-turkey-brazil-discovers-mass-protests">Rio de Janeiro</a>:</strong> Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and waving a Brazilian national flag march in downtown Rio on June 17 against higher public transportation fares and the use of public funds to finance international soccer tournaments.

... were made here:

During the Occupy protests two years ago, Slate had an excellent piece on the mask's origins and its use by protesters and the hacker group Anonymous. And The Guardian did a post on who owns the rights to the mask. Both are worth reading.

(h/t:)

