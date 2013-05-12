Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Movie Mark McKinney Has 'Seen A Million Times'

By Lily Percy
Published May 12, 2013 at 3:49 PM EDT

The weekends on All Things ConsideredseriesMovies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Writer-comedianMark McKinney's credits include the TV showsSlings and Arrows, Kids In The Hall and Less Than Kind — currently airing on HBO Canada. The movie hecould watch a million times isHayao Miyazaki's anime film,My Neighbor Totoro.

Writer-comedian Mark McKinney.
George Pimentel / Getty Images
/
Writer-comedian Mark McKinney.

Interview Highlights

On what he thought when he first saw My Neighbor Totoro

"My first impression of the film was that it just took such care with setting up the world."

On why the scene with Totoro at the bus stop is his favorite

"It's a fantastically wonderful wild-mind moment, and you know it doesn't really follow any story, there's no particular reason for it, but it's there to bond the kids to Totoro, and it just works beautifully. And before you know it, that's completely sucked you into the story, and that's what all of Miyazaki's movies do for me."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsAll Things Considered
Lily Percy