The Movie Chris O'Dowd Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things ConsideredseriesMovies I've Seen A Million Timesfeatures filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

The movie that actor Chris O'Dowd, whose credits include the TV shows The IT Crowd, Girls as well as the filmsBridesmaids and The Sapphires — currently in theaters —could watch a million times is the classic romanceDirty Dancing.

Interview Highlights

On when he first sawDirty Dancing

"I think I saw the movie for the first time when I was around 5. I grew up with three older sisters who, first of all, forced me to watch it, and later I enjoyed watching with them. They brought me over to the dark side of chick-flick-dom."

On trying to re-create his favorite scene from the movie

"I've broken windows to try and seduce a woman, but I did it with her car and she was holding the keys, so essentially I just vandalized a girl's car."

On the movie's romantic appeal

"When you watch Eli Manning throw that end pass in the Super Bowl, what was it, like two or three years ago, you know, following in his brother's footsteps, following in his father's footsteps, that's the most romantic thing in the world. If you can't watch a girl in a beautiful lake jump into a man's outstretched hands and understand romance, then I just don't get you."

