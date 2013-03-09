Fresh Air Weekend: Mike White, Mike Piazza And David Bowie

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mike White On Creating HBO's 'Enlightened' Whistle-Blower: On the HBO series Enlightened, a naive corporate executive played by Laura Dern wants to change the world. The series' creator and writer, Mike White, says the show's whistle-blowing plot line was inspired, in part, by his own father's experience.

Making It In The Big Leagues Was A 'Long Shot' For Piazza: In a new memoir, the Major League Baseball catcher opens up about getting drafted in the 62nd round, his feud with Roger Clemens and what it's like to go into retirement. Leaving the game, he says, was "like a small death."

David Bowie Awakens To 'The Next Day' Of His Career: The icon's new album plays like a collection of discreet singles, with each performed in a different style, genre and mood. In this way, the album isn't a return to form, in part because David Bowie never took one form to begin with.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.