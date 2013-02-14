Lisa Loeb and Molly Ringwald Love NPR

It's Valentine's Day, and NPR is getting love from two leading ladies in entertainment. We know, Lisa Loeb and Molly Ringwald in the same post might be too much for some of us Gen X/Gen Y people to take in all at once, but it's a risk we were willing to take.

In the years since recording her hit "Stay (I Miss You)," Lisa Loeb has been involved in an array of projects - cooking shows, kids' books and albums - not to mention getting married and having kids of her own. She has continued writing songs for adults all the while, but never got around to recording a full album until a friend called about producing one for her. A few weeks later, she was recording No Fairy Tale, which was released at the end of January.

Loeb came in to perform an acoustic version of "Week Day" from the new album, and talk to Weekend Edition Sunday about 90s fashion (i.e. mock turtlenecks and Betsy Johnson dresses) and songwriting. She tells NPR Host Rachel Martin that the new album draws inspiration from her past, and how one new song, "Walls," sounds straight out of a Molly Ringwald movie.

On her way out, Loeb and her signature cat-eye glasses showed us some love. And since an NPR-loving Ringwald happened to be in our studio shortly after, we just had to share them together.

