Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

An Oscar-Nominated Guacamole: Your Friday Visual Feast

By Maria Godoy
Published February 1, 2013 at 3:04 PM EST

Mashed avocado hand grenades, chopped baseball onions and hand-picked light bulb chili peppers can hardly be considered an authentic recipe, but that's not going to stop a Latina like me for rooting for Fresh Guacamolein the Oscars later this month.

The extremely short film – 1 minute 45 seconds, including credits – is up for an Academy Award in the Animated Short category on Feb. 24. It's a charming stop-motion take on the beloved Mexican dish, with a twist: Common toys and household tchotchke (poker "chips," anyone?) star in the role of the ingredients.

As The New York Times reports, "Despite its brevity and deceptively simple concept the short took four months, upward of $50,000 and a team of technical experts to create."

Was it worth all that effort? Grab a margarita and judge for yourself.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy