Katie Couric Lands Manti Te'o 'Exclusive'

The big "get" goes to Katie Couric.

While Notre Dame football star Manti Te'o has spoken to ESPN — and said he did not participate in the hoax about a "dead" girlfriend who turned out to be neither real nor dead — that wasn't on camera or recorded.

Which is why ABC-TV's Katie Couric can say her sit-down with Te'o and his parents will be the player's "first TV interview." The show hasn't said when or where the interview will be recorded. But is it letting everyone know it will be broadcast on Thursday. And it wouldn't be a big surprise to see the show release some video highlights before then to build anticipation.

