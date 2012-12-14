Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Missiles For Turkey; Inflation In Check; Egypt Prepares To Vote

By Mark Memmott
Published December 14, 2012 at 9:05 AM EST
A supporter of the opposition to Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was playing soccer near a Republican Guard tank earlier today outside the presidential palace in Cairo. Egyptians are being called to vote over the next two weekends in a referendum on a draft constitution.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Syrian Crisis: Turkey Getting Patriot Missiles, Some U.S. Troops To Operate Them.

-- Inflation Is In Check; Consumer Prices Fell 0.3 Percent In November.

-- In Repeat Of Disturbing News, Man With Knife Attacks School Children In China.

Some of the day's other top stories:

-- "What North Korea's Rocket Launch Tells Us About Iran's Role." (Morning Edition)

-- "Russia's Stance On Syria 'Will Not Change.' " (BBC News)

-- "Constitution Vote Won't End Egypt's Crisis." (Morning Edition)

-- "UBS In Talks over $1 Billion Penalty." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- Ambassador Susan Rice: "Why I Made The Right Call." (The Washington Post)

-- "Obama, Boehner Closer To Cliff's Edge." (The Hill)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
