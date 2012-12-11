Bringing The World Home To You

Rush Is In! The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, That Is

By Mark Memmott
Published December 11, 2012 at 3:15 PM EST
Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson (left) and singer/bassist Geddy Lee.
Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson (left) and singer/bassist Geddy Lee.

After all our whining, we have to pass along word that Rush has made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And, yes, we know that some of this year's other inductees, announced today, may be more "important":

-- Heart.

-- Randy Newman.

-- Public Enemy.

-- Donna Summer.

-- Albert King.

-- Lou Adler.

-- Quincy Jones.

But we'll leave it up to our friends at The Record to debate the artists' merits. Rush's Geddy Lee tells Rolling Stone the band is honored. He thinks, though, that Deep Purple should have made it in this year as well.

We're just glad the people have spoken (fans got to vote this year; Two-Way readers, by the way, expressed their strong support for Rush in 2011).

The induction ceremony is April 18 in Los Angeles.

"Catch the mystery, catch the drift."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
