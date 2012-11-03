Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Katey Sagal, Sherry Turkle

Published November 3, 2012 at 9:00 AM EDT
Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow in <em>Sons of Anarachy</em> on FX.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Katey Sagal, Holding Court On 'Sons Of Anarchy': The actress plays Gemma, the fierce matriarch of the biker gang in the FX series. She's best-known for playing the acerbic Peg Bundy on the long-running show Married With Children.

In Constant Digital Contact, We Feel 'Alone Together': In her bookAlone Together, psychologist Sherry Turkle explains how digital devices are affecting our communication and relationships. "What is so seductive about texting, about keeping that phone on, about that little red light on the BlackBerry, is you want to know who wants you," Turkle says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Katey Sagal, Holding Court On 'Sons Of Anarchy'

In Constant Digital Contact, We Feel 'Alone Together'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.