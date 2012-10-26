No One Gets The Tour De France Titles Lance Armstrong Lost

Declaring that they have "listened to the world's reaction to the Lance Armstrong affair," leaders of the international governing body for cycling today said that no one will be awarded the seven Tour de France titles that have been stripped from Armstrong's records because of the doping scandal surrounding the one-time superstar.

The International Cycling Union's management committee said it understands that "a cloud of suspicion would remain hanging over this dark period [1998-2005] — but that while this might appear harsh for those who rode clean, they would understand there was little honor to be gained in reallocating places."

The committee also called "on Armstrong and all other affected riders to return the prize money they had received."

