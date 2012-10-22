Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Great Caesar's Ghost! Clark Kent Quits 'Daily Planet'

By Mark Memmott
Published October 22, 2012 at 5:23 PM EDT
Back in the day, Clark and Lois were news hounds. Would they be bloggers today? (George Reeves and Noel Neill, from the television series <em>Adventures of Superman,</em> circa 1955)
Back in the day, Clark and Lois were news hounds. Would they be bloggers today? (George Reeves and Noel Neill, from the television series <em>Adventures of Superman,</em> circa 1955)

Another reporter has quit the mainstream news business because he thinks there's too much emphasis on entertainment rather than old-fashioned reporting:

"In Superman issue 13, the Man of Steel's alter ego, mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent, quits the Metropolis newspaper that has been his employer since the DC Comics superhero's earliest days in 1940," USA Today says.

And he "quits in front of the whole staff and rails on how journalism has given way to entertainment — in a not-so-mild-mannered fashion," USA Today adds.

It looks like Clark will start or join a news blog, which we suppose is a realistic thing for a "print" reporter to do these days. Less true to life, though, as Reuters social media editor Matthew Keys (@ProducerMatthew) points out, may be the way he's left his job:

"Would be more realistic if he were laid off, but whatever."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott