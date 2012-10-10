Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

JPMorgan Chase CEO: 'I Should Have Caught' $5.8 Billion Error

By Marilyn Geewax
Published October 10, 2012 at 4:42 PM EDT

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, wearing a dark suit possibly made of sackcloth, didn't hold back when discussing the derivative trades that led to massive losses for his company.

"We made a stupid error," he said before a lunchtime audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on Wednesday. "We screwed up."

Then he got more specific: "I should have caught it ... I didn't."

The company estimates it lost $5.8 billion, thanks to a London-based trader, nicknamed the "London whale," who took large, risky positions in credit derivatives.

But Dimon noted that making mistakes is part of capitalism. When companies make errors, "they learn from it," he said.

Critics might point out, however, that when immense banks make mistakes, they might also turn around and ask Congress for multi-billion-dollar bailouts. That's been known to happen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Marilyn Geewax
Marilyn Geewax is a contributor to NPR.
See stories by Marilyn Geewax