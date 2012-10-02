Mike McQueary Files Lawsuit Against Penn State

Mike McQueary, the graduate assistant who witnessed former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy, has filed a lawsuit against Penn State University for defamation and misrepresentation.

The AP reports:

"McQueary's whistle-blower complaint was filed Tuesday. It seeks millions of dollars in damages. It claims his treatment by the university since Sandusky was arrested on child molestation charges in November has caused him distress and embarrassment.

"Penn State spokesman Dave La Torre has declined to comment. McQueary's lawyer hasn't returned a phone message.

"A Penn State-commissioned report concluded university officials concealed Sandusky allegations due to fears of bad publicity."

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child molestation. If you remember McQueary was placed on administrative leave after the Penn State child abuse scandal broke.

According to NBC Philadelphia, McQueary claims he was made a "scapegoat" in the case and is suing for $4 million ,"his anticipated earnings over the next 25 years."

