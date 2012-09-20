Bringing The World Home To You

Jobless Claims Changed Little Last Week

By Mark Memmott
Published September 20, 2012 at 8:45 AM EDT

There were 382,000 first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, down by just 3,000 from the week before, the Employment and Training Administration says.

Meanwhile, "the 4-week moving average was 377,750, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 375,750." That figure offers a slightly better look at the trend.

Basically, as we've said many times in recent months, claims have been stuck in a range between 350,000 and 400,000 for the past year and are running at a pace that underscores how the labor market appears to be only slowly improving.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
