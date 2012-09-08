What To Do In Case Of A Zombie Apocalypse

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Now to an odd potential problem here.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME FROM "THE WALKING DEAD")

SIMON: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all Americans to...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Prepare for the zombie apocalypse.

SIMON: At least a zombie visit. They even put a to-do list on their "Public Health Matters" blog. The guidelines don't much resemble the rules of survival in the movie "Zombieland."

(SOUNDBITE OF THE MOVIE, "ZOMBIELAND")

SIMON: They just advise keeping water, non-perishable food, a change of clothes and basic first aid on hand, though the CDC concedes it would be hard to survive a zombie nibble. Is the CDC really worried about zombies? No. But they hope the jocular posting will get more people to know how to prepare for real emergencies like hurricanes, earthquakes, for vampires. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.