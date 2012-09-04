Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Refugees Flee Syria; Crews Battle Wildfires In California

By Mark Memmott
Published September 4, 2012 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Are You Better Off? That's The Question As Democrats Gather.

-- Power's Still Out For Many After Isaac, And They're Boiling.

Other stories in the news:

-- "U.N. Says 100,000 Refugees Fled Syria In August." (The Associated Press)

-- "Crews Hope Cooler Temps, High Humidity" Will Help In Battle Against Wildfire In California's San Gabriel Montains. (Southern California Public Radio)

-- "Afghans Seek A Homegrown Plan For Security." (Morning Edition)

-- "Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds Of Flights As Strikes Hit." (Reuters)

-- "In Authoritarian North Korea, Hints Of Reform." (The Washington Post)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
