Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Saying Thanks In Hattiesburg, Miss.

By Linton Weeks
Published August 28, 2012 at 1:00 PM EDT
Capt. Michael Davidson of the Hattiesburg Fire Dept. and Jaycee Marquise Slator.
Capt. Michael Davidson of the Hattiesburg Fire Dept. and Jaycee Marquise Slator.

Every year since 1994, volunteers from the have been holding a blood drive to replenish the area's blood supply. This Friday, the group will be grilling burgers and hot dogs for anyone willing to kick off Labor Day Weekend by donating at the Labor of Love Blood Drive.

"We also have a Fourth of July First Responder Cookout every year to feed our local law enforcement officers and staff, firefighters and emergency medical technicians," Jaycee President Lisa Foster tells NPR, "as a thank you to those who don't get to cookout with their families and friends."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
See stories by Linton Weeks