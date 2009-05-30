Bringing The World Home To You

Beloved Gorilla Still Charms In New Kids' Book

Published May 30, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

There's a new book out by Anthony Brown called Little Beauty — and boy, is it ever that. Actually, given the subject matter, it's a very large beauty!

Host Scott Simon speaks with Weekend Edition's ambassador to the world of children's literature Daniel Pinkwater about a new book for kids based on a real gorilla who won the hearts of Chicagoans for years.

Corrected: June 1, 2009 at 12:00 AM EDT
We described Bushman the gorilla as "stuffed ... and still on display at the Lincoln Park Zoo." In fact, he has been on exhibit at Chicago's Field Museum since December 1951.