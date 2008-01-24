Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sean Michael Flynn, 'From Ground Zero to Baghdad'

Fresh Air
Published January 24, 2008 at 11:00 AM EST

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, the National Guard's famed Fighting 69th infantry regiment, based in New York City, was a mess: Its soldiers' uniforms were incomplete, and their equipment was downright derelict.

But that day's terrorist attacks, and the Bush administration's march to war in Iraq, drove the unit to transform itself into a battle-ready force. Sean Michael Flynn, the unit's company commander, is author of The Fighting 69th: One Remarkable National Guard Unit's Journey from Ground Zero to Baghdad.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.