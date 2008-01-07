Bringing The World Home To You

'Father's Law' a Reflection of Wright's Masterpieces

By Alan Cheuse
Published January 7, 2008 at 2:37 PM EST

In 1940, Chicago-based author Richard Wright published a violent first novel called Native Son. It was a huge success, and he spent the next 20 years blazing trails for other African-American writers.

Wright died of a heart attack in Paris in the autumn of 1960, leaving behind an unfinished novel he called A Father's Law, about a police chief who suspects his son of several murders. That book will finally be published this week by Wright's daughter.

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
See stories by Alan Cheuse
