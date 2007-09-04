Bringing The World Home To You

Author Stephen Walt Takes On 'The Israel Lobby'

Fresh Air
Published September 4, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In The Israel Lobby, which grew out of a controversial 2006 article in the London Review of Books, Stephen Walt and co-author John Mearsheimer examine the impact of the Israel lobby on U.S. foreign policy. They argue that American support for Israel cannot be fully explained on either strategic or moral grounds.

Walt teaches international affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

