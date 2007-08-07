Bringing The World Home To You

Elyn Saks: A Scholar's Memoir of Schizophrenia

Published August 7, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In The Center Cannot Hold, lawyer and psychiatry professor Elyn R. Saks chronicles her own struggle with schizophrenia. The battle began with early symptoms at age 8 and has continued throughout her life; she had her first full-blown episodes during her terms at Oxford and Yale.

Saks, who has for years controlled her condition with daily medication and therapy, is an expert in the field of mental-health law, and teaches at the University of Southern California.

