A Minister, on Leaving the Church

Published August 28, 2006 at 9:47 AM EDT
Cover

Episcopalian minister Barbara Brown Taylor's new book, Leaving Church: A Memoir of Faith, describes her decision to leave her job after 15 years as a full-time minister.

Taylor was named one of the 12 most effective preachers in the English-speaking world by Baylor University. After her ministry, she went to teach religion at Piedmont College in Georgia. She is also an editor-at-large and columnist for The Christian Century.

