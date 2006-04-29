Bringing The World Home To You

Novelist Connelly Revisits His 'Crime Beat' Days

Published April 29, 2006 at 8:47 PM EDT
Connelly worked as a journalist before publishing his debut novel, <em>The Black Echo</em>, in 1992.
Before Michael Connelly spun fiction about crime, he wrote about the real thing as a journalist. Some of those stories are collected in a new, nonfiction title from Connelly, Crime Beat.

Connelly got his start at newspapers in Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., eventually getting short-listed for the Pulitzer Prize before moving on to the Times. Among the stories he covered were a Florida serial killer who posed as a fashion photographer to get closer to his victims and Toru Sakai, who was charged in 1987 with killing his wealthy father in Los Angeles and remains a fugitive today.

Connelly went on to author the bestselling Harry Bosch detective series. The next Bosch installment and his 17th novel, Echo Park, comes out in October.

