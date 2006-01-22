Bringing The World Home To You

Global Satire: 'X Out of Wonderland'

Published January 22, 2006 at 2:45 PM EST

A satirical look at globalization in the fashion of Voltaire's Candide, the novel X Out of Wonderland by David Cates is based in part on the author's own travels. In addition to writing, Cates directs Missoula Medical Aid, a health-clinic supply program in Honduras.

He just returned from his latest trip to the country and he's already finished the draft of a new book. William Marcus, of member station KUFM in Missoula, reports.

