Tapas From Spain to Your Kitchen, via Jose Andres

By Debbie Elliott
Published November 19, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Jose Andres is not only a chef and restaurant owner -- he's a food philosopher.

Since coming to the United States 14 years ago on a sailing ship, Andres has been on a mission to ignite this country's passion for the flavors of his native Spain. He helped popularize tapas in this country and he's now considered one of America's top chefs.

But Andres believes that for Spanish food to have a lasting impact -- similar to, say, Italian food -- it has to be something that people cook at home.

To help that process along, Andres has finally written a cookbook, Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America. Host Debbie Elliott asked Andres to show her how to make something from the book that would bring a Spanish flair to the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. He chose a citrus-lobster salad.

All Things Considered
Debbie Elliott
