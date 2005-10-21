Bringing The World Home To You

George Carlin's Iconic Look at 'Life'

Published October 21, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

The comic whose Beyond the "Seven Dirty Words" routine that sparked a famous obscenity case in the 1970s, George Carlin has been an icon of American humor for decades.

Carlin's new HBO special, Life is Worth Living -- a parody on life, death and suicide -- will air on Nov. 5. The show is his 13th special for the cable network. Carlin's most recent book is When Will Jesus Bring the Pork Chops?. Carlin's other books include Napalm and Silly Putty, and Brain Droppings.

