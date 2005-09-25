Bringing The World Home To You

James Applewhite, Hearing 'Southern Voices'

Published September 25, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
James Applewhite is a professor of English at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
For the past few weeks the airwaves have been filled with the voices of people not often heard in the national media. They are the same people who inspired poet James Applewhite many years ago to write "Southern Voices."

Today the poem retains a poignant resonance. It's collected in a new anthology of Applewhite's work. He reads the poem aloud, and talks with Debbie Elliott about its significance.

