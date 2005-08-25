Bringing The World Home To You

Kayla Williams: 'Love My Rifle More Than You'

Published August 25, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Cover of Kayla Williams' memoir <i>Love My Rifle More Than You</i>
Kayla Williams is a former U.S. Army soldier who served in the Middle East as an Arabic interpreter. She recounts her decision to enlist and her experiences during the Iraq war in a new memoir, Love My Rifle More Than You: Young and Female in the U.S. Army. Williams was a sergeant in a military intelligence company of the 101st Airborne Division.

(Original airdate: Aug. 25, 2005)

Permission to republish this excerpt has expired. It is no longer available online.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.