Howard Bryant and 'Juicing the Game'

Published July 21, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Howard Bryant is a sports columnist for the <i>Boston Herald</i> and the author of a previous book, <i>Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston</i>.
In 1994, a 232-day player's strike threatened the institution of baseball in the United States, and many thought the game would never return to its former glory.

But it's back and more popular than ever. The decade since the strike has come to be known as "The Juiced Era," with greater profit and more record breakers than ever before. But the dark side to the success has been the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.

