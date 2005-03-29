Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rebuilding a Life: 'Who She Was'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 29, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of Samuel G. Freedman's <i>Who She Was</i>.
Detail from the cover of Samuel G. Freedman's <i>Who She Was</i>.

Writer Samuel G. Freedman's new book is Who She Was: My Search for My Mother's Life. Freedman's mother died many years ago, when he was just 18, and as he approached his mother's age when she died, he decided to find out all about her life. The result is a narrative fueled by facts.

Freedman is a former reporter for The New York Times; he continues to write for the Times and other publications. He is the author of four other books, including Jew vs. Jew: The Struggle for the Soul of American Jewry. Freedman is also a professor of journalism at Columbia University.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross