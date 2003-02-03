Shuttle - Alex Chadwick Essay

For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.
The World Health Organization sends an emergency medical team to the Republic of Congo to watch for human infections, after the Ebola virus claims entire families of gorillas. NPR's Alex Chadwick reports.
Correspondent Alex Chadwick talks with Outside Magazine reporter Kevin Fedarko about the world's highest battleground. It's a glacier in Kashmir where Pakistani and Indian troops have exchanged sporadic gunfire for 19 years.