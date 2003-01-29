Bringing The World Home To You

State of the Union - Republican Reaction

By Juan Williams
Published January 29, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR Senior Correspondent Juan Williams talks to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) about his reaction to President Bush's State of the Union address.

Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition. Knowledgeable and charismatic, Williams brings insight and depth — hallmarks of NPR programs — to a wide spectrum of issues and ideas.
