Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musician and songwriter David Bowie

Fresh Air
Published December 26, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

It's been 30 years since he created the gender-bending Ziggy Stardust, and produced the now classic album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Over the years Bowie has produced albums for Lou Reed and Iggy Pop, and collaborated with Brian Eno. Bowie also starred in the films The Man Who Fell to Earth, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and Basquiat. This interview first aired September 4, 2002. [The audio for this segment is unavailable due to Internet rights issues.]

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air