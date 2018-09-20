When Flute Meets Neo-Soul

When Nathalie Joachim was studying flute at Julliard, Allison Loggins-Hull was pursuing her own love for the flute closeby at the State University of New York’s Purchase Conservatory of Music. Imagine two young African-American flutists both from the New York tri-state area who had never crossed paths until Myspace.

After realizing they had many of the same friends on the online platform, Joachim reached out to Loggins-Hull. It turned out they lived blocks away from each other and after their first meeting of the minds, Flutronix was born. These classically trained flutists infuse hip-hop, electronic and neo-soul style vocals for a genre of their own.

Joachim and Loggins-Hull join host Frank Sasio to talk about their new project “Discourse.” Born out of their frustration and confusion surrounding the current political and social climate, “Discourse” merges music, archival footage and stories from the community for a full-length stage performance. Joachim and Loggins-Hull will talk about their research in the community of Chapel Hill, their two year residency at Carolina Performing Arts and their live performance Friday at 8 p.m. on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall.