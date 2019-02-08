Related Program: 
The Political Junkie Talks State of The Union, VA’s Leadership Crisis, And More

  • Women members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center, cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech struck analysts as both bipartisan and deeply divided. He called for unity and shared bipartisan victories, and he also promised he would build a border wall and warned lawmakers that there cannot be peace and legislation while there are ongoing investigations. 

Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis of the speech with host Frank Stasio. Rudin also puts the leadership crisis in the state of Virginia in historical context and breaks down the “Green New Deal” framework announced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass).

Green New Deal
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political Junkie
Ken Rudin
State of the Union
The State of Things
national politics

