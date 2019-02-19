Legal Experts Say Life Without Parole Should End For Juveniles

A new paper from Duke University concludes that North Carolina should end the sentence of life without parole for juvenile offenders. “Juvenile Life Without Parole in North Carolina” looks at the cases of 94 people sentenced to life without parole as juveniles in the state and finds almost half of them have been overturned.

Host Frank Stasio talks to one of the authors of the paper, Brandon Garrett, the L. Neil Williams, Jr. Professor of Law at Duke University. Garrett talks about the rise and fall of life without parole sentences for juveniles in North Carolina and discusses alternatives.