The State of Things

Legal Experts Say Life Without Parole Should End For Juveniles

  • A picture of a jail cell
    Is it justice to give life without parole for juveniles?
    ALEXVAN / PIXABAY

A new paper from Duke University concludes that North Carolina should end the sentence of life without parole for juvenile offenders. “Juvenile Life Without Parole in North Carolina” looks at the cases of 94 people sentenced to life without parole as juveniles in the state and finds almost half of them have been overturned. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to one of the authors of the paper, Brandon Garrett, the L. Neil Williams, Jr. Professor of Law at Duke University. Garrett talks about the rise and fall of life without parole sentences for juveniles in North Carolina and discusses alternatives.

The Legality Of Life Without Parole

By & Aug 11, 2017
(5/26/17) Johnny Beck Jr. during interview at Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn, N.C. Beck is one of 67 former teen offenders in N.C. serving life without parole, even after U.S. Supreme Court ordered states to reconsider juvenile prison sentencing.
Gerry Broome / AP Photo - 2017

 In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory life sentence without parole for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional. Last year, the court said the ruling also applies to more than 2,000 inmates who were convicted as teens and are serving life sentences across the country. 

Re-evaluating Juvenile Justice In North Carolina

By & Mar 16, 2017
photo of the NC legislature
Wikimedia

A new bill in the North Carolina Legislature proposes changing the juvenile penal system to raise the age of adult prosecution for most offenses. The state is currently one of only two in the nation where 16 and 17 year olds are routinely charged as adults.